Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of The Simply Good Foods worth $26,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

