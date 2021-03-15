Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 138,866 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.85% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $26,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of JKF stock opened at $122.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

