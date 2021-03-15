Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 204,416 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.10% of Deluxe worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,661,000 after buying an additional 390,408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

