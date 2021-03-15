Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 62,031 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of TG Therapeutics worth $27,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TGTX stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

