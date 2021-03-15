Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 67,848 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.