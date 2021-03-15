Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 68,871 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Shutterstock worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,990,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,163. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $92.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

