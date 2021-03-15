Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 691,895 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 342,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 632,779 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 635,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

