Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 86,859 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Monro worth $26,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $71.15 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

