Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Boise Cascade worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 395,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 68,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.