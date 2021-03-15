Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 811,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Sanmina worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

