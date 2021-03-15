Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Magna International worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 969.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 550,430 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 570,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $92.92 on Monday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

