Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214,894 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 349,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of ADT worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADT by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 2,270,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 91,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 425,363 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.32 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

