Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Plexus worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of PLXS opened at $90.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $91.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $819,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

