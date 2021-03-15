Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Allegheny Technologies worth $25,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $22.58.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.