Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.83% of HNI worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of HNI opened at $42.85 on Monday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

