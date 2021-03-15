Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.40 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $25,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $328.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $328.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

