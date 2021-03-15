Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.41 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.74% of Century Communities worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Century Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.