Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.48 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Teradata worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,510 shares of company stock worth $3,415,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

