Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.60 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

