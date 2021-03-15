Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.75 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of Minerals Technologies worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of MTX opened at $79.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

