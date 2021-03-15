Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.81 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of US Foods worth $25,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,295,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,362,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in US Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

