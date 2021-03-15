Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.87 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Element Solutions worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

