Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.27 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 20,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Yelp worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.