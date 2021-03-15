Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.53 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of Comfort Systems USA worth $26,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.