Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.23 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of EPR Properties worth $27,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 135.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 320.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 253,361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.