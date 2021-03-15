Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.32 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.