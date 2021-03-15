Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $27,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $149.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

