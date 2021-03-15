Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Dorman Products worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $105.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

