Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Forward Air worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forward Air by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forward Air by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

