Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,164 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317,105 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $54.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.