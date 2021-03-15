Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 271,994 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Radian Group worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 70,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 861.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 289,239 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Radian Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 70,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

