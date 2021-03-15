Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 333,264 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.60% of Zuora worth $26,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zuora by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $60,273.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,115 shares of company stock worth $1,236,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

