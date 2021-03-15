Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.95% of Newmark Group worth $25,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 455,628 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

NMRK stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

