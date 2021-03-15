Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.76% of First Bancorp worth $26,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $613,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

