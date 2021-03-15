Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Washington Federal worth $26,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

