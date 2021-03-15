Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Xencor worth $25,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xencor by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

