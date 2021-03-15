Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,767 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Fortis worth $26,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

