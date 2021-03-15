Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,366 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.54% of Horace Mann Educators worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

HMN opened at $43.98 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

