Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,214 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Bruker worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 36.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

