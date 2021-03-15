Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,455 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Rogers Communications worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 907,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 757,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 603,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3914 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.