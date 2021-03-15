Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 96,805 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Terex worth $25,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

