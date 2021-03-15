Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Axos Financial worth $26,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $52.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.