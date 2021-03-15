Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:BAOS) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 22nd

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:BAOS) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ BAOS opened at $4.95 on Monday. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares Company Profile
