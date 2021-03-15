Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:BAOS) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 22nd

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:BAOS) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ BAOS opened at $4.95 on Monday. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares alerts:

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in China. The company connects advertisers and online media, helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procuring ad inventory; offering ad optimization services; and administrating and fine-tuning the ad placement process.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.