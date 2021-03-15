Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 223.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXST opened at $155.56 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,876,875.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,629. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

