Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $106.48 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

