Barclays PLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

