Barclays PLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 7,692.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $80.55 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGI. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

