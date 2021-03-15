Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 886,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

