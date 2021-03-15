Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Diodes worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,616 shares of company stock valued at $14,132,628 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

