Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of LTC Properties worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

